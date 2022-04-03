 Wisconsin Football: Badgers Spring Practice Q&A podcast
PODCAST: Wisconsin Spring Football Q&A Part 1

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
The BadgerBlitz.com podcast returns once again with another spring football-related episode. Senior writer Jake Kocorowski, who with other reporters has been allowed to watch the last three practices, answers fans' questions on a variety of topics.

Those questions include the following:

*How has the offense looked thus far under new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram?

*Who is looking good at inside linebacker?

*Why should we believe quarterback Graham Mertz is the guy?

*How are the early high school enrollees fairing?

*How are the tight ends looking?

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Beach
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Beach (Jake Kocorowski)

{{ article.author_name }}