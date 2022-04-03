PODCAST: Wisconsin Spring Football Q&A Part 1
The BadgerBlitz.com podcast returns once again with another spring football-related episode. Senior writer Jake Kocorowski, who with other reporters has been allowed to watch the last three practices, answers fans' questions on a variety of topics.
LISTEN TO THIS WEEK'S EPISODE HERE
Those questions include the following:
*How has the offense looked thus far under new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram?
*Who is looking good at inside linebacker?
*Why should we believe quarterback Graham Mertz is the guy?
*How are the early high school enrollees fairing?
*How are the tight ends looking?
