PODCAST: Wisconsin's new 2023 offers; big Junior Day weekend
The BadgerBlitz.com podcast returns for another episode. This time, we discuss a few new offers the Wisconsin football staff has recently sent out, along with a big recruiting weekend ahead for head coach Paul Chryst and his assistants.
LISTEN TO THIS WEEK'S EPISODE HERE
Topics discussed include the following:
*The latest offers out from Wisconsin to 2023 recruits Tré Spivey, Nate Johnson, Evan Link and Matthew Klopfenstein
*Wisconsin's upcoming junior day -- some intriguing names coming to Madison, what has taken place during previous events like this, and looking back on some previous, notable junior days
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45
*Like us on Facebook