 Wisconsin football recruiting: New 2023 offers; big Junior Day weekend
PODCAST: Wisconsin's new 2023 offers; big Junior Day weekend

Jon McNamara and Jake Kocorowski
BadgerBlitz.com Staff

The BadgerBlitz.com podcast returns for another episode. This time, we discuss a few new offers the Wisconsin football staff has recently sent out, along with a big recruiting weekend ahead for head coach Paul Chryst and his assistants.

Topics discussed include the following:

*The latest offers out from Wisconsin to 2023 recruits Tré Spivey, Nate Johnson, Evan Link and Matthew Klopfenstein

*Wisconsin's upcoming junior day -- some intriguing names coming to Madison, what has taken place during previous events like this, and looking back on some previous, notable junior days

