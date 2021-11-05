PODCAST: Wisconsin-Rutgers preview; keys to a Badgers' win

Wisconsin and Rutgers duel for the fourth time in each program's history when they meet in Piscataway this weekend. UW (5-3 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) rides a four-game winning streak into the cross-divisional clash, while Rutgers (4-4, 1-4) works to climb out of a tough start of its conference schedule.

I give my three keys to a Wisconsin win and players to watch on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, BTN), and we replay my BadgerBlitz TV talk with Chris Nalwasky from The Knight Report in previewing Rutgers. Chris breaks down how Greg Schiano's program has looked in 2021, any updates on former Badger Aron Cruickshank and his shoulder injury, how the offense and defense have operated, and more.

