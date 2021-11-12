PODCAST: Wisconsin-Northwestern preview; keys to a Badgers' victory

BadgerBlitz.com breaks down Wisconsin's next opponent, the Northwestern Wildcats, with help from our friends at Wildcat Report.

Michael Fitzpatrick joined "The BadgerBlitz.com Podcast" to discuss a variety of topics, including the following:

*High and low spots through Northwestern's 3-6 start this season

*Sophomore running back Evan Hull and the spark he's provided the offense

*The struggles at quarterback between the three signal callers used this year

*Northwestern's defense and safety Brandon Joseph

*Keys to the game for the Wildcats in keeping this close and ultimately pulling off an upset

Plus, BadgerBlitz.com presents three keys to a Wisconsin win, plus players to watch.