PODCAST: Wisconsin-Northwestern preview; keys to a Badgers' victory
BadgerBlitz.com breaks down Wisconsin's next opponent, the Northwestern Wildcats, with help from our friends at Wildcat Report.
Click here to listen to this week's episode!
Michael Fitzpatrick joined "The BadgerBlitz.com Podcast" to discuss a variety of topics, including the following:
*High and low spots through Northwestern's 3-6 start this season
*Sophomore running back Evan Hull and the spark he's provided the offense
*The struggles at quarterback between the three signal callers used this year
*Northwestern's defense and safety Brandon Joseph
*Keys to the game for the Wildcats in keeping this close and ultimately pulling off an upset
Plus, BadgerBlitz.com presents three keys to a Wisconsin win, plus players to watch.
