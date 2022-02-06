PODCAST: Wisconsin introduces Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator
BadgerBlitz.com's podcast returns, airing the full press conference of new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram and wide receiver Dean Engram.
LISTEN TO THIS WEEK'S EPISODE HERE
Topics discussed with Bobby Engram include:
*His responsibilities on the staff
*Strengths as a recruiter
*Expanding the offense
*Impact of Jim and John Harbaugh on his coaching career
*Coaching his son
*Former Oklahoma, now-USC quarterback Caleb Williams
*Relationship with head coach Paul Chryst
*Differences in mentoring players at both the college and NFL levels
*If he anticipated ever coming back to the college game, and how conversations started
*Possibilities for the program
Among the topics discussed with Dean Engram include:
*How the transition to wide receiver came about, when the conversations took place, and how difficult it was to make the switch given his experience in the defensive backfield
*Working out with Steve Smith Sr.
*The Wisconsin wide receiver group
*What makes his dad "the best fit" for the offensive coordinator position
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45
*Like us on Facebook