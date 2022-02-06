 Wisconsin Football: Badgers introduce Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator; Dean Engram on move to WR
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-06 13:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Wisconsin introduces Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23
BadgerBlitz.com's podcast returns, airing the full press conference of new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram and wide receiver Dean Engram.

LISTEN TO THIS WEEK'S EPISODE HERE

Topics discussed with Bobby Engram include:

*His responsibilities on the staff

*Strengths as a recruiter

*Expanding the offense

*Impact of Jim and John Harbaugh on his coaching career

*Coaching his son

*Former Oklahoma, now-USC quarterback Caleb Williams

*Relationship with head coach Paul Chryst

*Differences in mentoring players at both the college and NFL levels

*If he anticipated ever coming back to the college game, and how conversations started

*Possibilities for the program

Among the topics discussed with Dean Engram include:

*How the transition to wide receiver came about, when the conversations took place, and how difficult it was to make the switch given his experience in the defensive backfield

*Working out with Steve Smith Sr.

*The Wisconsin wide receiver group

*What makes his dad "the best fit" for the offensive coordinator position

