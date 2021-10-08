PODCAST: Wisconsin-Illinois Preview; Badgers, Bielema, Battlestar Galactica
Wisconsin receives a chance to turn the tide this weekend when it heads south to face Illinois in Champaign. BadgerBlitz.com returns with a full preview of Bret Bielema's program this week. Orange & Blue News' Alec Busse joins the show to help us look at a variety of topics.
We dive into a variety of topics, such as
*What Bret Bielema has done early on in his return to the Big Ten
*Bielema and facing his former program he coached
*An offense predicated on the run, but not much luck in its aerial attack
*A defense that has mostly contained the run but given up a lot through the air
*One of the nation's best punters
*Keys for Illinois, and a prediction
After paying the bills with some ads, I discuss four keys to the game, my players to watch, and more. That includes talking about a certain four-star tailback, and if we potentially see his name called more this week.