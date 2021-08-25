PODCAST: Wisconsin Fall Camp Standouts; Projecting Badgers' Defense

Be sure to follow the BadgerBlitz Podcast on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

BadgerBlitz.com watched all eight open practices available to reporters, and we have thoughts about who stood out and where the defense stands just days away from No. 19 Penn State. We welcome Colten Bartholomew from the Wisconsin State Journal to discuss all that and more!

Full episode breakdown here:

The BadgerBlitz.com podcast is back, folks! Jake Kocorowski takes over the football podcast duties once again for the 2021 season. Jake is joined by Colten Bartholomew, the Badgers football beat writer for the Wisconsin State Journal. They discuss the follow topics as seen below:

*Badgers who stood out on both offense and defense

*What type of look we received from the defense in 2021 after watching the open practices

*What to make of "THE ALLIANCE" between the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 conferences

After the break, Jake discusses what to expect on each half-hour episode of the podcast each week this season and calls out a couple other standout players from fall camp.