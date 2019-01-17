Ticker
PODCAST: Wisconsin basketball looking to get back on track

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
On this week's edition of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast John Veldhuis and Jon McNamara break down what the Badgers could do to try and break out of their recent struggles on the hardwood. The guys also talk about a few UW football offseason notes and Jon McNamara previews Wisconsin's upcoming junior days.

