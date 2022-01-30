 Wisconsin Football: Tyler Jansey commits; Bobby Engram hired as offensive coordinator
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-30 05:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Tyler Jansey commitment; Bobby Engram hired as Wisconsin OC

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

BadgerBlitz.com editor/recruiting analyst Jon McNamara and senior writer Jake Kocorowski talk about a variety of intriguing topics, including one that broke while recording this week's show! Let's dive in.

LISTEN HERE TO THIS WEEK'S EPISODE

*Wisconsin picked up its first commitment of the 2023 class from linebacker Tyler Jansey. We discuss what that means for this recruiting cycle and more

*As we were recording, reports broke about Wisconsin officially hiring Bobby Engram as its new offensive coordinator (which after recording, a UW official confirmed to BadgerBlitz.com). We break down his resume that includes impressive stints both as a player and coach at the college and NFL levels.

*After a short break, Jon and Jake briefly talk about the former's post on our Badgers' Den forum regarding Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams and what he has heard.

*We wrap up talking about more offers being handed out by Wisconsin for the 2023 and 2024 classes.

Wisconsin 2023 linebacker commit Tyler Jansey
Wisconsin 2023 linebacker commit Tyler Jansey (Rivals.com)

_________________________________________________

