PODCAST: Tyler Jansey commitment; Bobby Engram hired as Wisconsin OC

BadgerBlitz.com editor/recruiting analyst Jon McNamara and senior writer Jake Kocorowski talk about a variety of intriguing topics, including one that broke while recording this week's show! Let's dive in.

LISTEN HERE TO THIS WEEK'S EPISODE

*Wisconsin picked up its first commitment of the 2023 class from linebacker Tyler Jansey. We discuss what that means for this recruiting cycle and more

*As we were recording, reports broke about Wisconsin officially hiring Bobby Engram as its new offensive coordinator (which after recording, a UW official confirmed to BadgerBlitz.com). We break down his resume that includes impressive stints both as a player and coach at the college and NFL levels.

*After a short break, Jon and Jake briefly talk about the former's post on our Badgers' Den forum regarding Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams and what he has heard.

*We wrap up talking about more offers being handed out by Wisconsin for the 2023 and 2024 classes.