 Wisconsin Football: The impact of Joe Rudolph, John and Leo Chenal leaving the Badgers' program
PODCAST: The impact of Joe Rudolph, John and Leo Chenal leaving Wisconsin

The BadgerBlitz.com podcast returns after a week of abundant news surrounding the Wisconsin football program. I break it all down within a half hour.

Among the topics discussed include the following:

*Toledo transfer CB Justin Clark committing to Wisconsin and what he could do for UW's secondary in 2022

*Joe Rudolph leaving UW for Virginia Tech -- his resume as offensive line coach, recruiting prowess, and the one assistant already in Madison that molded dominant Badger lines from 2008-11 in Bob Bostad

*Rivals Top 100 prospect Carson Hinzman choosing Wisconsin over Ohio State

*Both Leo and John Chenal, along with Jack Sanborn, saying goodbye to UW

*With Sanborn and Leo Chenal gone, who steps up in the Wisconsin inside linebacker room? I feel Jordan Turner, Tate Grass and Maema Njongmeta, along with others, could be next in line to continue that "Death Row" tradition.

Inside linebacker Leo Chenal (5) and Jack Sanborn (not pictured) formed one of the most productive inside linebacking duos in UW history.
Inside linebacker Leo Chenal (5) and Jack Sanborn (not pictured) formed one of the most productive inside linebacking duos in UW history. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

