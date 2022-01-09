PODCAST: The impact of Joe Rudolph, John and Leo Chenal leaving Wisconsin

The BadgerBlitz.com podcast returns after a week of abundant news surrounding the Wisconsin football program. I break it all down within a half hour.

Among the topics discussed include the following:

*Toledo transfer CB Justin Clark committing to Wisconsin and what he could do for UW's secondary in 2022

*Joe Rudolph leaving UW for Virginia Tech -- his resume as offensive line coach, recruiting prowess, and the one assistant already in Madison that molded dominant Badger lines from 2008-11 in Bob Bostad

*Rivals Top 100 prospect Carson Hinzman choosing Wisconsin over Ohio State

*Both Leo and John Chenal, along with Jack Sanborn, saying goodbye to UW

*With Sanborn and Leo Chenal gone, who steps up in the Wisconsin inside linebacker room? I feel Jordan Turner, Tate Grass and Maema Njongmeta, along with others, could be next in line to continue that "Death Row" tradition.