 Wisconsin Football: The Dust Settles on Badgers' 2022 Early Signing Period
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-17 14:10:05 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: The Dust Settles on Wisconsin's 2022 Early Signing Period

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

Editor/recruiting analyst Jon McNamara and senior writer Jake Kocorowski break down Wisconsin's 2022 class on this week's episode of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast!

LISTEN TO THIS WEEK'S EPISODE HERE

Topics discussed include the following:

*What goes into the rankings, and are they deceiving based on class size?

*How should Badgers fans feel about this class?

*Should Wisconsin fans be worried about this class or others down the line?

*The biggest miss for Wisconsin

*The player that will out-play their ranking

*The most heralded signed walk-on in the class (so far)

*Looking ahead, attempting to predict the first 2023 commit

*Who to watch for during the February Signing Period, which includes four-star, Rivals Top 100 prospect Carson Hinzman

Could 2022 wide receiver Tommy McIntosh out-play his current ranking? Jon McNamara believes so.
Could 2022 wide receiver Tommy McIntosh out-play his current ranking? Jon McNamara believes so. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}