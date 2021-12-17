PODCAST: The Dust Settles on Wisconsin's 2022 Early Signing Period

Editor/recruiting analyst Jon McNamara and senior writer Jake Kocorowski break down Wisconsin's 2022 class on this week's episode of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast!

LISTEN TO THIS WEEK'S EPISODE HERE

Topics discussed include the following:

*What goes into the rankings, and are they deceiving based on class size?

*How should Badgers fans feel about this class?

*Should Wisconsin fans be worried about this class or others down the line?

*The biggest miss for Wisconsin

*The player that will out-play their ranking

*The most heralded signed walk-on in the class (so far)

*Looking ahead, attempting to predict the first 2023 commit

*Who to watch for during the February Signing Period, which includes four-star, Rivals Top 100 prospect Carson Hinzman