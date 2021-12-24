PODCAST: Talking bowl prep practices and an early look at Arizona State

The BadgerBlitz.com podcast continues towards the end of the 2021 season with insight about recent practices and an early preview of Wisconsin's Pac-12 opponent.

First, I play audio from early this week when asking wide receiver Danny Davis III and offensive lineman Logan Bruss about bowl prep practice standouts. We also hear Bruss discussing the younger offensive tackles like Tanor Bortolini, Logan Brown, Riley Mahlman and Nolan Rucci.

Then I play back our earlier chat with Hod Rabino from Devils Digest, Rivals.com's site that covers Arizona State. We dive into Las Vegas Bowl opt-outs and injuries, quarterback Jayden Daniels, a defense that looks stout on paper, and keys for the Sun Devils next week against the Badgers.