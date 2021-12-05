PODCAST: Reactions to Badgers' win vs. Marquette; UW bowl projections

No. 23 Wisconsin now sits at 7-1 before Big Ten play opens up next week as the Badgers rolled over Marquette in an 89-76 win at the Kohl Center on Saturday.

BadgerBlitz.com breaks down key stats from the win, including a huge second half where UW shot over 70% from the field on way to 55 points in those final 20 minutes. Plus, listen to postgame availability from fifth-year senior Brad Davison, sophomore guard Johnny Davis and true freshman guard Chucky Hepburn.

Then, we list some bowl projections for Wisconsin football from particular national writers from the week that was.

