PODCAST: Quarterback gets a shake-up before spring camp
On this episode of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast the guys break down what Alex Hornibrook's transfer means for Wisconsin as they head in to spring camp. They also talk about Wisconsin's chances of finishing the men's basketball season on a high note in the regular season and their prospects in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.
___________________________________________________
John Veldhuis covers Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network. Follow him on Twitter at @JohnVeldhuis.