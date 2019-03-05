Ticker
PODCAST: Quarterback gets a shake-up before spring camp

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

On this episode of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast the guys break down what Alex Hornibrook's transfer means for Wisconsin as they head in to spring camp. They also talk about Wisconsin's chances of finishing the men's basketball season on a high note in the regular season and their prospects in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

John Veldhuis covers Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network. Follow him on Twitter at @JohnVeldhuis.

