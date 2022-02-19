PODCAST: Previewing Hunter Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines
The BadgerBlitz.com podcast looks ahead to a key Big Ten matchup this weekend when Michigan comes to Madison. We welcome on Daniel Dash from The Maize and Blue Review, our Rivals.com cousins who cover all things Wolverines.
LISTEN TO THIS WEEK'S EPISODE HERE
We discuss the following:
*The 2021-22 season for Michigan up to this point, including its 7-3 mark in its last 10 games
*Wolverine standouts Hunter Dickinson -- including how teams have attempted to contain him -- and Eli Brooks, along with five-star phenoms Moussa Diabate, and Caleb Houstan
*How Daniel feels Michigan will attempt to defend player of the year candidate Johnny Davis
*Keys for the Wolverines to come out with a win against the Badgers on Sunday
*Will Michigan make the NCAA Tournament?
