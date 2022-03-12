PODCAST: Looking ahead to Wisconsin's March Madness destination

A stacked 30 minutes of info coming to you from the BadgerBlitz.com recording studio, and on the road!

LISTEN TO THIS WEEK'S EPISODE HERE

Senior writers Jake Kocorowski and Benjamin Worgull discuss Wisconsin's early exit from the Big Ten men's basketball tournament. We highlight what led to the loss to No. 7 seed Michigan State and discuss how the two recent losses feel after capturing a share of the regular-season conference championship. Then, we dive into March Madness conversation about where UW could be seeded and how many Big Ten teams could be in the NCAA Tournament.

After a break, Jake discusses Wisconsin Pro Day, and in particular, the impressive performance of defensive lineman Matt Henningsen. We play audio from the former Badger's time with reporters on Wednesday.