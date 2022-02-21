PODCAST: Let's discuss the postgame melee between Wisconsin and Michigan

BadgerBlitz.com's podcast returns early this week to chat about the postgame skirmish between the Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan Wolverines from various angles. That, and you know, actually discuss the win over Juwan Howard's program thanks to a huge second half surge. We then talk about the jersey retirement ceremony for Michael Finley and his legacy in Madison.

LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE HERE

Here's the full breakdown below:

*What transpired in the final minute of the game with Greg Gard putting in reserves that included some walk-ons, the "press' or "pressure" from Howard and Michigan, and "THE" timeout

*What transpired in the handshake line from initial harsh words to Howard hitting Joe Krabbenhoft and players' involvement thereafter

*What's next in terms of punishments, and who actually should serve them

After that, we discuss the actual game -- one where Johnny Davis asserted himself once again in the second half. Plus, we talk about the impact of Finley and the Wisconsin teams of that era.