PODCAST: Hausers on the move
On this edition of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast John Veldhuis and Jon McNamara break down Wisconsin's chances of landing Sam and Joey Hauser after the pair decided to transfer out of the Marquette basketball program. The guys also break down some top headlines from Wisconsin's spring football camp.
