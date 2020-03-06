MADISON, Wis. - A win at Indiana tomorrow afternoon would clinch at least a share of a Big Ten regular season championship for the University of Wisconsin. That would have been unthinkable and unpredictable for even the most diehard Badgers fans, a fan like Ben Brust.

The former Wisconsin sharpshooter is our guest on this week's BadgerBlitz.com Podcast to talk about what stands out to him about the Badgers and their seven game winning streak. We dive into whether these Badgers are an offensive juggernaut or a stingy defensive unit, if UW can make a deep run without its 3-point shot against good competition, who are this team's all-conference players and try to figure out why Greg Gard isn't beloved by the entire fan base.

Plus, Brust explains why his half-court heave against Michigan isn't his most memorable shot, why his senior night wasn't that big of a deal and his thoughts on Saturday's Wisconsin-Indiana game.

Listen to the latest edition of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast, powered by Overtime Media, by clicking this link.

