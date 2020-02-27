Wisconsin heads into its road matchup with Michigan tonight 2.5 games behind Maryland for first place in the Big Ten and just a half game out of second place in the conference with four games to go. What has changed for the program over the last 30 days to put them in this position?

On this episode of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast, powered by Overtime Media, former Wisconsin center and Big Ten Network Analyst Brian Butch joins the conversation to give his take on what he's seen from the Badgers.

What impresses Butch about Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers? How important is the pick-and-pop center to the identity of Wisconsin basketball? Was seeing Kobe King leave the program addition by subtraction? How many unhappy players did he have to deal with during his college tenure? What went wrong with some of his Badgers teams? How does he see the matchup between Wisconsin and Michigan? Butch answers those questions and more (like what his favorite Bo Ryan story is) in this episode.

Plus, we recap the latest news with the Wisconsin football program and the NFL Scouting Combine. Click the link below to join the show.

Episode 98 of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast