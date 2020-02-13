He’s been called “a freak” and “a great equalizer” by his head coach. Recruiting analysts praise his athleticism, physicality and aggressiveness. All those traits are accurate, but Muskego (Wis.) safety Hunter Wohler has another adjective he likes to use to describe himself: Wisconsin-commit.

One of 10 players to move up at least 50 spots in the latest Rivals updated recruiting rankings, Wohler – who committed to the Badgers in December – represents the ideal prospect the Badgers want in their program. The 2019 WFCA defensive player of the year, Wohler joins the BadgerBlitz podcast to talk about his football life before, during and after his commitment. What made him choose the Badgers over Ohio State? Does he envision himself playing early? Who else is he recruiting to the program? He answers those questions and more.

Plus, Wisconsin basketball is sitting in the projected NCAA Tournament field. How far could the Badgers go? The next two weeks will – in Benjamin Worgull’s opinion – tell the story.

