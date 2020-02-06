Sunday at the Kohl Center will be more than just an important basketball game for the University of Wisconsin. It will mark a celebration of one of the more magical Final Four runs in Big Ten history.

Sitting at 13-12 overall, Dick Bennett's team caught fire at the right time to win. Wisconsin won its final three regular season games to finish 8-8 in the Big Ten, advanced to the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament, earned a No.8 seed in the 2000 NCAA Tournament and beat three Associated Press Top 25 teams - including No.1 seed Arizona in the second round - to advance to the program's first Final Four in 59 years.

In this edition of the BadgerBlitz.com podcast, Matt Lepay - the radio voice of Wisconsin basketball since 1988 - joins the show to share his memories of a Badgers team who showed it was possible for the program to compete on the biggest stage.

We also recap where Wisconsin is now as a program following the victory over Michigan State and the loss at Minnesota, as well as UW football's haul on national signing day.

Listen to the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast, powered by Overtime Media





