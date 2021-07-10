PODCAST: Ep.155: Breaking Down Wisconsin's Recent Recruiting Haul
The University of Wisconsin entered last month with only one commitment in the 2022 class, ranking them last in the Big Ten. It was a good prospect, too, as quarterback Myles Burkett announced his decision in January.
In less than three weeks, the Badgers jumped up to 11 commitments after receiving 10 verbal commitments from players who all took official visits during the month of June. That’s right, official visits coming back on the recruiting calendar are benefiting the Badgers in a big way for the 2022 class.
In this episode of the BadgerBlitz.com podcast, we’re going to give you a snapshot of all 10 prospects who announced their decisions to play for the Badgers over the past month. From landing major recruiting targets like offensive tackle Joe Brunner and nose tackle Curtis Neal, the Badgers added depth at wide receiver and the defensive backfield while finding a couple gems during their high school summer camps.
