PODCAST: Ep.155: Breaking Down Wisconsin's Recent Recruiting Haul

The University of Wisconsin entered last month with only one commitment in the 2022 class, ranking them last in the Big Ten. It was a good prospect, too, as quarterback Myles Burkett announced his decision in January.

In less than three weeks, the Badgers jumped up to 11 commitments after receiving 10 verbal commitments from players who all took official visits during the month of June. That’s right, official visits coming back on the recruiting calendar are benefiting the Badgers in a big way for the 2022 class.