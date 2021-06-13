PODCAST: Ep.153: What Will Chris McIntosh Bring as Wisconsin A.D.?

On this edition of the BadgerBlitz.com podcast, we hear the words from new Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh, who will take over the role from the legendary Barry Alvarez at the beginning of next month.

Plus, we take a closer look at how Wisconsin football and basketball have improved their rosters this offseason with the transfer market.

*** CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THIS WEEK'S EPISODE ***

Be sure to follow the BadgerBlitz Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!