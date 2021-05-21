PODCAST: Ep.152: UW Boasts Strong Secondary, But Unknown Specialists

During its modified conference schedule, Wisconsin’s defense led the league with 169.8 passing yards per game and gave up an average of just three pass plays over 20 yards per game. Entering the 2021 season, most of those same defensive backs who terrorized opposing quarterbacks are back in the fold for the Badgers’ defense.

Wisconsin sets up well with two senior cornerbacks and a number of reserves who have played critical snaps, not to mention a pair of safeties who played over 215 snaps last season and showed a good on-field chemistry during the limiting open spring practices to the media.

On this edition of the BadgerBlitz.com podcast, we take a closer look at the secondary Wisconsin will utilize this fall and hear more about the safeties and the make-up of the defense with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Plus, we take a closer look at Wisconsin special teams and where that unit can improve with multiple letterwinners returning.

