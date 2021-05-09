 Badgers Podcast: Wisconsin Linebackers Are the Heartbeat of the Defense
PODCAST: Ep.151: Wisconsin LBs Are the Heartbeat of the Defense

Benjamin Worgull • BadgerBlitz
@TheBadgerNation
Benjamin Worgull has covered Wisconsin football and basketball since 2004. Follow him on Twitter at @TheBadgerNation

The University of Wisconsin returns plenty of healthy contributors to a defense that finished in the top five nationally in several critical categories. No two positions appear stronger on the roster than the inside and outside linebackers.

Returning both starters and both positions, the Badgers used spring football to increase the skill set of their starters, build confidence in their depth, and create a solid rotation of players who can create headaches for opposing offenses in 2021.

On this episode of the BadgerBlitz.com podcast, we analyze what we learned from both positions over the spring football season and play interviews with inside linebacker Jack Sanborn and outside linebacker coach Bobby April.

*** CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THIS WEEK'S EPISODE ***

Be sure to follow the BadgerBlitz Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

