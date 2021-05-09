The University of Wisconsin returns plenty of healthy contributors to a defense that finished in the top five nationally in several critical categories. No two positions appear stronger on the roster than the inside and outside linebackers.

Returning both starters and both positions, the Badgers used spring football to increase the skill set of their starters, build confidence in their depth, and create a solid rotation of players who can create headaches for opposing offenses in 2021.

On this episode of the BadgerBlitz.com podcast, we analyze what we learned from both positions over the spring football season and play interviews with inside linebacker Jack Sanborn and outside linebacker coach Bobby April.

