At least one University of Wisconsin athlete has been selected in every NFL Draft since 1979. Will one of the 10 former Badgers turning professional hear their name called over the next three days?

Taking a closer look at the profiles of former UW players like offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose, we’re joined this week on the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast by College Gridiron Showcase scouting assistant Owen Riese to analyze this Wisconsin draft class.