Wisconsin football has one week left of its spring practices, but the BadgerBlitz Podcast has plenty more coverage of Badgers spring football.

Seniors Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis are taking advantage of the NCAA’s blanket waiver and returning for a bonus season with redemption on their mind. The pair are the leaders of a group that include fellow senior Jack Dunn, young talent like Devin Chandler and Chimere Dike and unproven players like A.J. Abbott.

At the tight end position, senior Jake Ferguson overcame an injured thumb to lead the team in catches (30), yards (305) and receiving touchdowns (four) last season. The Badgers will use him a lot in 2021, but where do tight ends Jack Eschenbach, Hayden Rucci, and Jaylan Franklin fit into the equation?

We break down the positions and hear from Pryor, wide receiver coach Alvis Whitted, and tight end coach Mickey Turner on this edition of the BadgerBlitz Podcast.

