Over the next several podcasts, we'll break down two positions on the Wisconsin football roster and hear from some of the key players at that position. In this episode, we're talking quarterbacks and running backs.

Wisconsin football has passed the halfway point of its spring practices, with nine practices complete and six more to go over the next two weeks. While the Badgers are getting ready to put the finishing touches on phase two of its offseason program, the BadgerBlitz Podcast is just getting started with its spring football coverage.

Although he is entering his third spring on the roster, Graham Mertz is experiencing his first offseason with his role clearly defined. How is the sophomore quarterback approaching these 15 practices? How has he grown from his first season as a starter and in his confidence in those around him?

At the running back spot, Wisconsin only has four players on its spring roster listed at tailback but injuries have further the group even more. Running back coach Gary Brown explains what he likes about his group (when they are healthy) and which NFL tailback he coached sophomore Jalen Berger reminds him of.

Those two interviews, plus an insider camp report, are in this episode of the BadgerBlitz Podcast.

