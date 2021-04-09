Over the past 18 seasons with Alvarez at the helm, Wisconsin has finished among the top 30 in the NACDA Director’s Cup 15 times. Six different programs have won national titles during Alvarez’s tenure, including four in 2005-06 season, and a total of 16 team national titles. Fourteen different teams have been crowned as conference champions for a grand total of 74 conference regular-season or tournament crowns.

MADISON, Wis. – Barry Alvarez will always be known as the football coach who turned around a program. Take a step back and it’s evident that the reach of the 74-year-old Alvarez extends far beyond the gridiron.

One of those recent titles comes from men’s hockey and head coach Tony Granato, who turned from an advisor to Alvarez to one of his coaches in 2016. From that point forward, Granato knew that Alvarez was more than just a football coach.

On this edition of the BadgerBlitz.com podcast, we examine the legacy of Barry Alvarez as he gets ready to retire, we’ll hear from Alvarez on his decision to leave and talk with Granato about Alvarez’s impact on men’s hockey, what it was like to work for a former coach and much more.

*** CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THIS WEEK'S EPISODE ***

Be sure to follow the BadgerBlitz Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!