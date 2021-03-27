BadgerBlitz - PODCAST: EP.145 How The Transfer Market Could Impact Wisconsin Basketball

Since being eliminated from the 2021 NCAA tournament, three UW seniors - Trevor Anderson, Nate Reuvers and Walt McGrory - decided to enter the transfer portal to play their final year of eligibility with a different program. In turn, Gard added a preferred walk-on from the portal in former UNLV guard, and Mineral Point native Isaac Lindsey .

If the first week of Wisconsin basketball's offseason is setting the tone for the months to head, there isn't going to be much down time for Greg Gard and the Badgers coaching staff.

Lindsey is just one of over 900 players who have put their name in the NCAA transfer portal since the offseason began, a staggering number that shows no signs of slowing down.

“It’s part of the era we’re in," Gard told ESPN radio this week. "Is it good? In small instances, yeah, if there are situations where the player or student-athlete feels the change is in his or her best interest. "My fear and I think a lot of coaches fear, what are we teaching these young men and women where anytime there’s a little sliver of adversity, we go to where we think the grass is greener? We just turn and change courses.”

On this episode of the BadgerBlitz.com podcast, we examine Wisconsin basketball's roster moving into 2021-22 and take a look at how the transfer portal will likely play a major factor in how it shapes UW's roster.

*** CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THIS WEEK'S EPISODE ***

Be sure to follow the BadgerBlitz Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!







