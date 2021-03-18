There are few players in the history of Wisconsin basketball who won more games in the month of March than Josh Gasser.

In his four seasons in a Badgers uniform, Gasser’s UW teams went 25-9 in the month of March/April, including an 18-7 mark in the postseason. He won two Big Ten championships, was on four teams who went to the Sweet 16, two that went to the Final Four and one that played for a national title. Considering those Wisconsin teams won with high-scoring offense, suffocating defense or a combination of the two over those four seasons, Gasser has a pretty good idea on what it takes to win in the NCAA tournament.