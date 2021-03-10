The issues raised down the stretch caused UW head coach Greg Gard to speak out in his postgame Zoom session and bring into question how much is left in the tank for a team that enters the postseason having lost five of six, including three straight.

Looking to end the regular season with some momentum, the Badgers felt cheated at the end of their 77-73 loss to No.5 Iowa in a game that was slowed late with multiple video reviews and a handful of questionable calls by a not-so-respected referee.

On this episode of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast, we examine the last few minutes of the Iowa-Wisconsin game, replay the comments from Gard and speak with former UW center Jared Berggren. A second-team all-conference and all-defensive player during his tenure, Berggren discusses the hook-and-hold foul and dealing with questionable officials.

He also lends his perspective on fighting through scoring problems, something he knows well having played on a Badgers team that scored less than 50 points seven times in the season’s final 22 games. Working now as a basketball trainer, how did his UW team deal with struggling confidence in its offense and what are the ways to fight through it?

We dive into all those topics and a lot more on the 143rd edition of the BadgerBlitz podcast.

*** CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THIS WEEK'S EPISODE! ***

