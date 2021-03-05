It's the shortest regular season in modern memory, yet it some ways it feels like the longest grind in the recent history of Wisconsin basketball.

In falling 73-69 to Purdue on Tuesday night, dropping them to sixth place in the ultra-deep Big Ten, Wisconsin continues its struggles of seeing outside shots fall, defending another team's talented low-post players and making critical plays down the stretch one would expect a team of six seniors to be able to make.

Do we chalk up the problems of 2021 to the difficulties of playing in a pandemic, or are these a sign of looming long-term problems with the programs? Can Wisconsin somehow figure out a way to make shots fall and go on a surprising postseason run?