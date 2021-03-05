PODCAST: EP.142: Can Wisconsin Basketball Be Fixed?
It's the shortest regular season in modern memory, yet it some ways it feels like the longest grind in the recent history of Wisconsin basketball.
In falling 73-69 to Purdue on Tuesday night, dropping them to sixth place in the ultra-deep Big Ten, Wisconsin continues its struggles of seeing outside shots fall, defending another team's talented low-post players and making critical plays down the stretch one would expect a team of six seniors to be able to make.
Do we chalk up the problems of 2021 to the difficulties of playing in a pandemic, or are these a sign of looming long-term problems with the programs? Can Wisconsin somehow figure out a way to make shots fall and go on a surprising postseason run?
On this episode of the BadgerBlitz Podcast, senior writers Jake Kocorowski and Benjamin Worgull examine those questions and try to make sense of this two month dryspell for Badgers basketball.
