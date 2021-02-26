Wisconsin basketball closes out the home portion of the regular season against the fifth-ranked team in country, an Illinois team that convincingly beat them last month but will be playing its fourth game in seven days and will likely be without its starting point guard. Can the Badgers put a signature win on their resume?

Next door to the Kohl Center in LaBahn Arena, the No.5 Wisconsin men's hockey team has already surpassed its win total from last season and has an outside shot to win he Big Ten regular season championship. What has led to the sudden turnaround from a program seemingly forgotten the last few seasons?

On this episode of the BadgerBlitz Podcast, we preview tomorrow's matchup with the Fighting Illini by hearing from head coach Greg Gard and talk Badgers hockey with the voice of the Badgers, Brian Posick.

*** Click here to listen to this week's episode! ***

Be sure to follow the BadgerBlitz Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

