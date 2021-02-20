 Badgers Podcast: EP.140: Wisconsin's Cold Shooting Continues to Puzzle
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-20 13:28:05 -0600') }} basketball

PODCAST: EP.140: Wisconsin's Cold Shooting Continues to Puzzle

On this episode of the BadgerBlitz Podcast, we try to make sense of another frustrating Wisconsin basketball performance.

We take a look at how the Badgers' shooting woes have become a team-wide issue, look at UW's NCAA tournament resume, hear from senior forward Micah Potter and take a look at tomorrow's road game at Northwestern.

