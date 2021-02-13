PODCAST: EP.139: Top100 Prospect Carson Hinzman Closes In On Top Schools
Carson Hinzman admits he’s not a big presence on social media.
Since joining Twitter in February 2018, Hinzman has only tweeted 78 times, an average of less than three times per month. However, the four-star 2022 offensive lineman from St. Croix Central is planning to use his social media in the coming weeks to finally announce a trimmed down list from his 20 scholarships.
“I do kind of need to start whittling it down a little bit, just with time working against us,” Hinzman said, as the prolonged dead period complicates an early signing period a little more than 10 months away. “It’s really hard to go out and visit 20 different campuses. I mean, 20 amazing opportunities, but really going to have to start narrowing them down pretty soon so we can get out there and really get a chance to see (the schools).”
Hinzman has offers from the likes of Alabama, Iowa, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Texas, Wisconsin and many others. And why he doesn’t know the entirety of his top list, the four-star prospect – ranked No.73 in the country for his class – knows a few schools that will definitely make the cut.
Joining the BadgerBlitz Podcast, Hinzman discusses his recruitment, his development in a pandemic, his timeline for making a decision and much more.
Plus, we discuss the changes to head coach Paul Chryst’s coaching staff and preview tomorrow home Wisconsin basketball game against No.3 Michigan with senior guard Brad Davison.
