Myles Burkett admitted he took a little time to celebrate. The quarterback from Franklin (Wis.) High quickly committed to Wisconsin after getting “a dream offer,” becoming the first commit in the Badgers’ 2022 recruiting class and relishing the opportunity to play for a school he’s loved since elementary school. But after taking a little time to celebrate, Burkett transitioned into lead recruiter and is willing to leave no stone unturned to help his new program get closer to the ultimate prize.



“Not only are we looking at in-state guys, but we’re looking at the nationally-ranked top players,” Burkett said. “For them to come with you, definitely set the standard that we’re bringing in the best of the best to Wisconsin.” Our guest this week on the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast, Burkett talks about his commitment to the University of Wisconsin, his ability to be a pocket passer and a spread quarterback, how he’s developed into a Power-Five quarterback, his relationship with fellow 2022 recruits, who he he’s recruiting to join him in Madison and much more.

