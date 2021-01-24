MADISON, Wis. - Despite four players scoring in double figures, No.10 Wisconsin never led and was rarely within one position in a 74-62 loss to No.15 Ohio State at the Kohl Center Saturday.

How did it happen? It's a story that is becoming all too familiar through the first 16 games of the season.

On this episode of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast, we examine what went wrong against the Buckeyes, what are the trends hurting the Badgers and hear from head coach Greg Gard, forward Aleem Ford and forward Nate Reuvers.

