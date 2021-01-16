After a sobering loss at Michigan, Wisconsin rebounded by winning at Rutgers Friday night. Approaching the midpoint of the Big Ten season, what should we make of the resulted the Badgers have turned in through seven conference games?

On this episode of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast, we tackle some of the trends with Wisconsin basketball, hear from head coach Greg Gard following the victory, discuss the departure of tailback Garrett Groshek and put a final bow on the 2020 regular season.

Click here to listen to this week’s episode!

