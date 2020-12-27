It took nearly 16 years, but the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program finally closed the deal in East Lansing, Michigan.

The No.9 Badgers moved to 8-1 on the season with an 85-76 win Christmas Day, matching their best start since opening the 2018-19 season with the same record. More importantly, the Badgers are

2-0 in Big Ten play for the third time under head coach Greg Gard after they registered their first road win of the season.

Sitting as one of three undefeated teams with an unblemished Big Ten record, are the Badgers now the team to beat in the Big Ten?

In this episode of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast, we examine that question and take an in-depth look at the victory.

Click here to listen to this week’s episode!

Be sure to follow the BadgerBlitz Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

