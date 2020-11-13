The Badgers football team is finally back in action after two weeks of canceled games, set to take on Michigan Saturday night in Ann Arbor. Moreover, the Badgers are a week removed from landing a four-star wide receiver who was once committed to the Wolverines.

MADISON, Wis. – After a couple weeks of doom and gloom, things are finally starting to look up at the University of Wisconsin.

The men’s basketball team is two weeks away from a potential season opener, and head coach Greg Gard signed three high school seniors to his 2021 recruiting class to further solidify the foundation of his program, which is fresh off a regular season Big Ten championship.

On this episode of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast, we’ll take a closer look at Wisconsin’s game against Michigan and hear from defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. We’ll also talk about the three Rivals three-star prospects Gard and his staff officially signed this week.

One of those prospects, Nebraska point guard Chucky Hepburn is our featured guest this week. Committing to Wisconsin last fall, Hepburn will talk about growing up loving basketball in a football state, his drive toward a state championship, his passion for the Badgers and much more.

