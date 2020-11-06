MADISON, Wis. – Loyal Crawford is counting the days until the spring.

The 2021 tailback from Eau Claire Memorial and University of Wisconsin commit was hoping for a breakout senior season, one in which he could showcase his talents and put two injury-plagued seasons behind him. But after the WIAA postponed all fall sports to the spring, Crawford is having to sit ideally by.

“It seems like I haven’t been able to catch a break yet,” Crawford said this week, adding he’s healthy and ready to compete. “It’s definitely frustrating. Football is basically what I love to do. Football is big part of my wife, so getting it taken away from me, it’s just frustrating.”

