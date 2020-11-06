PODCAST: Ep.125: Wisconsin Commit Loyal Crawford Ready to Attack Spring
MADISON, Wis. – Loyal Crawford is counting the days until the spring.
The 2021 tailback from Eau Claire Memorial and University of Wisconsin commit was hoping for a breakout senior season, one in which he could showcase his talents and put two injury-plagued seasons behind him. But after the WIAA postponed all fall sports to the spring, Crawford is having to sit ideally by.
“It seems like I haven’t been able to catch a break yet,” Crawford said this week, adding he’s healthy and ready to compete. “It’s definitely frustrating. Football is basically what I love to do. Football is big part of my wife, so getting it taken away from me, it’s just frustrating.”
His future teammates would likely agree with him, as the University of Wisconsin will head into its second consecutive football-free weekend as an ongoing coronavirus outbreak within the program has paused all football related activities.
On this week’s episode on the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast, Crawford updates where he’s at physically, the chance to play spring football, the opportunity to play running back at the University of Wisconsin and much more.
Plus, we’ll hear from Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst as he updates where he’s at health.
Click here to listen to this week’s episode!
