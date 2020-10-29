MADISON, Wis. - One thing is for certain for the University of Wisconsin, the Badgers won't be playing Nebraska in Lincoln or anyone else during week two of the Big Ten season.

Wednesday marked a somber day for the football program, as 12 positive COVID-19 tests between players and staffers forced school administrators to pause all football related activities for seven days and force its game against the Huskers to be canceled.

But many questions still remain. When will the affected players and coaches be allowed to rejoin the program? What caused this outbreak after weeks of minimal to no positive tests? Will the Badgers be able to play against Purdue with an abbreviated prep time? How does this impact Wisconsin in competing for a Big Ten title?

On this episode of the BadgerBlitz Podcast, we try and answer those questions. We'll play interviews with Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez and Head Coach Paul Chryst from their Wednesday interview with reporters and we chat with Lincoln Journal Star reporter Parker Gabriel to get the Huskers view on the first cancellation of the Big Ten season.

Click here to listen to this week’s episode!

