MADISON, Wis. – The Graham Mertz era is about to begin at the University of Wisconsin.

With surgery on senior Jack Coan’s foot putting Wisconsin’s starting quarterback out indefinitely, the Badgers coaching staff is likely to turn to Mertz when the season begins on Oct.23 or Oct.24 against Illinois. Mertz – who has been taking the first-team reps on offense over the past week – is the highest-rated quarterback the program has signed in the internet era and viewed by many as a multi-year starter and NFL-caliber player.

