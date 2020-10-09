PODCAST: Ep.121: What Will Graham Mertz Bring as Wisconsin's Starter?
MADISON, Wis. – The Graham Mertz era is about to begin at the University of Wisconsin.
With surgery on senior Jack Coan’s foot putting Wisconsin’s starting quarterback out indefinitely, the Badgers coaching staff is likely to turn to Mertz when the season begins on Oct.23 or Oct.24 against Illinois. Mertz – who has been taking the first-team reps on offense over the past week – is the highest-rated quarterback the program has signed in the internet era and viewed by many as a multi-year starter and NFL-caliber player.
In today’s episode of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast, we discuss the injury to Coan and the impact that has on the offense, get comments from Mertz’s Thursday media session and welcome into the show former Wisconsin quarterback Bart Houston, who will talk all things quarterbacks and address some of the challenges of the position under head coach Paul Chryst and quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr.
Click here to listen to this week’s episode!
