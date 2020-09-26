MADISON, Wis. - Fall has arrived in the Midwest and, after a lengthy delay, college football will return to the University of Wisconsin.

With last week's announcement that the Big Ten will play nine games in nine weeks starting in late October, the Badgers returned to the practice field this past week to start preparing for an unprecedented fall season.

On this episode of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast, we examine the changes to the fall roster released by the Badgers, a quick peak at Wisconsin's new schedule and play audio from head coach Paul Chryst's conversation with the media earlier this week.

Click here to listen to this week's episode!

