MADISON, Wis. – With his recruiting process finally in the rearview mirror, Lititz (PA) Warwick offensive lineman Nolan Rucci appreciates the University of Wisconsin giving him his first scholarship offer in September 2018. In a way, it was that moment where Nolan Rucci individuated himself from the rest of his football family. “Not only just earning that respect on the football field,” Rucci said, “but just showing that I have what it takes to make it at the next level (was big).”

Offensive lineman Nolan Rucci is the sixth four-star prospect committed to Wisconsin's 2021 class (Ryan Snyder/Blue White Illustrated)

Coming from a football family, where his dad played eight seasons in the NFL and his older brother plays at Wisconsin, Rucci spend the prior to his first offer just beginning to refining his technique and build his skill level as a high school lineman. He spent a lot of time after that shifting through a mountain of scholarship offers. Getting over two dozen more offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and countless others, Rucci admits he never expected to get the kind of attention he received. Choosing to take his time to evaluate his school choices, and having to alter a lot of plans with the global pandemic, Rucci admitted his mindset is a combination of excitement and relief after announcing his commitment to the Badgers’ 2021 recruiting class this past Tuesday. “The process is over,” Rucci said. “I can really focus on getting in with the guys in my class and focusing on the high school football season coming up.”