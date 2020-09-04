Since the Badgers celebrated in Assembly Hall, the NCAA basketball tournaments were canceled, spring sports never happened and Big Ten football has punted on a fall schedule. More important in the grand scheme, the coronavirus continues to play havoc with people’s daily life and protests of racial injustice and police brutality have dominated the news.

MADISON, Wis. – Six months ago this Monday, Wisconsin basketball won a share of the Big Ten men’s basketball championship with a victory at Indiana. To senior forward Micah Potter , the time between then and now seems a lot longer.

Fortunately for Potter, he was able to immerse himself in Wisconsin basketball.

While basketball offseason workouts were optional over the summer, Potter stayed on campus in order to stay in shape. The result was the senior – along with fellow senior Aleem Ford - becoming an important leader for Wisconsin’s massive incoming freshman class, helping ease their transition while also being a comforting voice.

Our guest this week on the BadgerBlitz.com, Potter talks about the bizarre offseason, the growth of the freshman class during summer, the topic of racial injustice within the basketball program and whether playing in a bubble could work for college basketball.

To listen to this week’s podcast, click this link