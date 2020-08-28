While so many of his fellow commits in Wisconsin’s 2021 recruiting class having their fall football season rescheduled to the spring or, worse yet, postponed with no start date in mind, Roberts knew in late July that his prep season in Tennessee would start as planned. He hasn’t wasted the opportunity.

His state’s No.26 prospect, Roberts has scored eight touchdowns during the first two weeks (both victories) and is making his push to improve his on-field presence and skill set in order to be an early contributor for the Badgers’ backfield.

Joining the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast this week, Roberts talks about the start to his 2020 campaign, the importance of becoming a leader for his team, the family feel of his recruiting class, how his recruitment by the Badgers’ coaching staff stood out and much more.

Click here to listen to this week’s episode.

