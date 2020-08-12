MADISON, Wis. – How much did Tuesday’s news of the Big Ten conference shutting down fall sports hit home for Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst? The sixth-year, often tight-lipped coach gave an opening answer that was over seven minutes long.

Spending the last five months looking for certainty in an uncertain situation, Chryst, the Badgers’ players and the rest of the conference got that main answer that no college football will be played in Madison for the first time since 1888. However, many questions still remain, like what happens with players’ eligibility? Will players leave for other conferences and program who are planning on playing? How will the supposed spring 2020 season look, and how would that affect the 2021 season?

And how will this decision affect recruiting, the lifeblood of every program?

Here from Chryst in his conversation with reporters following the cancellation of the fall football season as we try to figure out how exactly we got to this point.

